Coronavirus: Qatar infections continue to rise with 1,523 new cases, total now 58,443

Members of staff wearing masks walk by at Qatar's touristic Souq Waqif bazar in the capital Doha, on May 17, 2020. (AFP)
Tommy Hilton, Al Arabiya English Monday 01 June 2020
Qatar reported 1,523 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total in the country to 58,443.

The Ministry of Health also announced two new deaths. The death toll in the country is now 40.

A further 202 people were admitted to acute hospital care, bringing the current number to 1,493.

There were 240 currently in intensive care units as of Monday.

The country also reported an additional 3,147 recoveries, raising the reported number of people who have recovered from the disease to 33,437.

