Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new cases, total climbs to 87,142

Saudi Arabia reported 1,881 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which raises the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 87,142, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

The virus-related death toll climbed to 525 after 24 people died.

Most of the new cases were reported in the capital city Riyadh, where 668 infections were detected. The second highest number of new cases was detected in Jeddah, where authorities reported 298 new infections.

The other cases were confirmed in cities and provinces across the Kingdom.

A total of 1,864 people recovered from the virus on Monday. This brings the total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia to 64,306.

Saudi Arabia’s health minister Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah on Saturday said that more than 70 percent of the cases in the Kingdom have recoered so far as a result of the country’s treatment protocols

“We have treatment protocols developed by Saudi experts,” al-Rabiah said.

“These protocols are continuously updated with any new global developments related to treatments and procedures,” he added.

