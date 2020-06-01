Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s main Jeddah airport reopens, operates 40 domestic flights

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah reopened on Sunday after completing its preparations for the resumption of domestic flights amid an easing of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pictures posted on the Saudi Press Agency showed airport staff placing precautionary measures and regulations set by the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in cooperation with other relevant authorities.

Precautionary measures include checking on passengers and airport visitors with thermal cameras, installing sterilizing devices for stairs, electric walkways with ultraviolet technology and floor stickers and waiting areas urging people to follow social distancing while at the airport.

The number of flights that arrived and departed from King Abdulaziz International Airport Terminal 1 on Sunday amounted to 40 flights, including 16 flights for Saudi Airlines, 12 flights for flyadeal Airlines and 12 flights for flynas all headed to or arriving from Riyadh, Dammam, Abha and Jazan, according to he airport's general director, Essam Nour.

Saudi Arabia announced it was resuming domestic flights within the Kingdom starting May 31 via its national airlines, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, more than two months since suspending local travel as part of measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia suspended initially all domestic flights on March 20 as part of measures to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

