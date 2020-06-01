Coronavirus: UAE detects 635 new cases after conducting over 30,147 tests

The United Arab Emirates detected on Monday 635 new coronavirus cases after conducting 30,147 tests, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 35,192, the Ministry of Health announced.
The total number of recoveries in the country rose to 18,338 after 406 people recovered from the virus on Monday, the government said.
Two people died on Monday due to complications from the coronavirus, the government added. This brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 266 so far.
Movement to and from the UAE’s capital city Abu Dhabi will be restricted for a week starting Tuesday, June 2, in line with measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced.
Dubai last week announced that it would be allowing some businesses to reopen if they comply with social distancing rules and preventative measures.
Earlier last week, Dubai will allow gyms, cinemas and other businesses to reopen starting on Wednesday May 27, according to a statement issued by Dubai Media Office on Monday.
