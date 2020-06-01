Coronavirus toll crosses 370,000, with more than 6.18 mln people infected globally

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 372,047 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 6,182,860 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,574,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 104,383 deaths from 1,790,191 cases. At least 444,758 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 38,489 deaths from 274,762 cases, Italy with 33,415 deaths from 233,019 cases, Brazil with 29,314 deaths and 514,849 cases and France with 28,802 deaths and 188,882 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,017 infections. It has 78,307 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 178,294 deaths from 2,161,645 cases, the United States and Canada have 111,731 deaths from 1,881,118 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 51,561 deaths from 1,022,471 cases, Asia 16,539 deaths from 554,648 cases, the Middle East 9,569 deaths from 407,336 cases, Africa 4,221 deaths from 147,068 cases, and Oceania 132 deaths from 8,574 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

