Momentum is building behind Thailand’s push to create its own coronavirus vaccine, with more manpower and resources dedicated to the effort amid hopes it could boost medical tourism.
Thai trials of an experimental vaccine using monkeys started last month, one of at least 100 potential vaccines being developed globally. The government is hopeful it will have a cost-effective vaccine ready for next year.
Bionet-Asia, a local firm working with the government and a top Bangkok university, has put all other activities on hold and dedicated 250 personnel and all of its labs, technology and production facilities to developing a COVID-19 vaccine.
“In the case of COVID, there is a global effort to speed up experiment, trials, to share information, share diagnostics and that’s why we are in a position too, to move very fast,” chief executive officer, Pham Hong Thai, told Reuters.
He said tests on animals had so far shown encouraging results and the next step would be seeking government approval for clinical trials involving humans.
With just over 3,082 cases and 57 deaths, Thailand has had some success in containing the coronavirus and eased many of its restrictions in response to low infection numbers.
It has been seven days without a case of local transmission, with all infections this past week found among quarantined nationals returning from overseas.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said it was important to channel all efforts towards the development of a vaccine and put Thailand on the medical map.
“Thailand has a good healthcare system, good medical practices. It will garner a lot of interest from tourists and investors and boost us as a medical hub,” he said.
Thailand looks to possible coronavirus vaccine as way to boost medical tourism
Momentum is building behind Thailand’s push to create its own coronavirus vaccine, with more manpower and resources dedicated to the effort amid hopes it could boost medical tourism.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 22763 Views Japan will only back Lebanon IMF bailout if it deports Carlos Ghosn: Nissan Lawyer
- 6734 Views Obama called ‘slave’ by Qatar’s ex Emir Hamad bin Khalifa in leaked Gaddafi recording
- 5678 Views Coronavirus: UAE bans movement in, out of Abu Dhabi as lockdown tightened
- 5081 Views Former Iranian president uses N-word in tweet about George Floyd, quotes Tupac
- 4257 Views Discover: The 10 countries with the largest oil reserves in the world
- 3906 Views ‘I can’t breathe’: China spokesperson quotes George Floyd to US official on Hong Kong
- 169034 Views Iranian girl, 13, beheaded by father in reported honor killing
- 160654 Views Coronavirus: Emirates allows booking flights from Dubai to 12 Arab states from July 1
- 65446 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to ease restrictions, restart business, return to ‘normal’
- 34907 Views No masks, distancing amid coronavirus: Pictures of American Air flights cause uproar
- 22763 Views Japan will only back Lebanon IMF bailout if it deports Carlos Ghosn: Nissan Lawyer
- 18526 Views Coronavirus: Sudan ex-President Omar al-Bashir in hospital with symptoms, says report