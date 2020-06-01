Urmia prisoners denied medical care amid coronavirus in Iran: Opposition group

Dozens of prisoners with coronavirus symptoms in a prison in north-western Iran have been denied medical care by prison authorities, sparking unrest, according to an opposition group.

Thirty prisoners suspected of having the coronavirus in Urmia’s central prison visited the prison’s health center last Sunday but were returned to their cells after being denied any medical care, the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) opposition group said.

Urmia is the capital of Iran’s West Azerbaijan province.

This led to unrest inside the prison during which a prison guard was attacked by prisoners, the MEK said.

None of the prisoners suspected of having the coronavirus have been quarantined, the MEK report added.

As of Sunday, 7,797 in Iran have died from coronavirus and there are 151,466 confirmed cases.

In March, inmates in at least eight prisons around Iran staged protests over growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus in prisons, during which more than 30 prisoners were killed by security forces, according to rights groups.

