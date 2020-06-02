Coronavirus: Bahrain records 364 new cases of COVID-19

Bahrain recorded 364 new coronavirus cases of which 200 were among expatriate workers and 145 were among those who came into contact with people who had been infected, according to the Ministry of Health.
The ministry added that 327 cases of recoveries from the COVID-19 have been recorded, increasing the total recoveries in the Gulf state to 7,393.
It said that currently 49 patients were receiving treatment of which 10 were in a critical condition.
The virus-related death toll in Bahrain stands at 19.
Bahrain on Thursday announced that it would be allowing mosques to hold Friday prayers starting from June 5.
Barbershops, women’s salons, and outdoor cinemas have also been recently permitted to resume activities.
