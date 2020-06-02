Coronavirus: Dubai to allow malls, private businesses to operate at full capacity

Dubai will allow shopping malls and private sector businesses to operate at full capacity starting Wednesday, June 3, Dubai Media Office announced on Tuesday.

The decision, under the directives of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was made as the emirate continues easing coronavirus restrictions previously implemented to slow the spread of the virus.

As restrictions began to ease over the past few weeks, all individuals and businesses have been required to adhere to preventative measures, including maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks, to avoid any further spread of the virus.



The United Arab Emirates slowly began lifting restrictions in recent weeks following 24-hour cufews that were part of a national disinfection program.

Earlier this month, Dubai allowed hotel beaches to open and outdoor tourism and sports activities for groups of five people or less following a period of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants and shops have also been allowed to operate but only with a 30 percent capacity in order to maintain social distancing. Parking spaces available at malls were reduced to a 25 percent availability to limit the possibility of overcrowding. Beauty salons have also been allowed to operate but on an appointment basis only, offering only hair and nail services.

Children under the age of 12 and adults over 60, as well as those who have preexisting conditions are not allowed to visit any public places or businesses for their own safety.

The UAE has so far detected 35,788 coronavirus cases but 18,762 - over half - have recovered. The death toll remains relatively low with 269 fatalities recorded so far.

“We are still at a time that requires our full commitment to precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19,” government spokeswoman Dr. Amna al-Shamsi said during a press conference on Monday. “We urge everyone, citizens and residents, to continue health practices.”

