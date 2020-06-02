Dubai Health Authorities launches new medical facility for coronavirus patients

The Dubai Health Authority has launched a new medical isolation facility for positive and suspected COVID-19 cases, according to health officials, as part of precautionary measures in the country’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.
The newly established 1,500 square meter isolation facility is located in an area close to Dubai’s Rashid Hospital and contains 25 rooms, which include ICU, medical isolation, treatment, clinics, and examination rooms, according to a statement carried by state-run WAM news agency.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“While touring the new facility, Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA said the new medical isolation ward was established as a proactive measure to strengthen the authority’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 and contributing to the early detection and treatment of patients who have the virus, speeding their recovery,” according to WAM’s statement.
Read the latest coronavirus updates in our dedicated section.
The United Arab Emirates detected on Monday 635 new coronavirus cases after conducting 30,147 tests, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 35,192, the Ministry of Health announced.
The total number of recoveries in the country rose to 18,338 after 406 people recovered from the virus on Monday, the government said.
Read more:
Coronavirus: UAE detects 635 new cases after conducting over 30,147 tests
Coronavirus: UAE bans movement in, out of Abu Dhabi as lockdown tightened
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new cases, total climbs to 87,142
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 01:35 KSA 04:35 - GMT 01:35