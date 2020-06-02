Iceland to begin testing incoming travelers for coronavirus at airports from June 15

Iceland is proceeding with plans to test all incoming airline passengers for COVID-19 from June 15 in a bid to salvage its biggest export, tourism.
The government’s announcement follows consultations with the country’s chief epidemiologist and a deal with DeCODE Genetics, which will assist with the testing facilities.
“The economic impact of unchanged travel restrictions would be enormous,” the government said in a statement Tuesday.
The tests will be carried out directly upon arrival at Keflavik Airport, at an estimated cost for the first two weeks of operations of 160 million kronur ($1.2 million), assuming an average of 500 tests per day.
The tests will be free of charge for passengers during that initial 2-week trial period.
