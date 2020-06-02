CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Iceland to begin testing incoming travelers for coronavirus at airports from June 15

Bathers enjoy the warm volcanic hot springs of the Blue Lagoon in Grindavik, Iceland, March 6, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg Tuesday 02 June 2020
Iceland is proceeding with plans to test all incoming airline passengers for COVID-19 from June 15 in a bid to salvage its biggest export, tourism.

The government’s announcement follows consultations with the country’s chief epidemiologist and a deal with DeCODE Genetics, which will assist with the testing facilities.

“The economic impact of unchanged travel restrictions would be enormous,” the government said in a statement Tuesday.

The tests will be carried out directly upon arrival at Keflavik Airport, at an estimated cost for the first two weeks of operations of 160 million kronur ($1.2 million), assuming an average of 500 tests per day.

The tests will be free of charge for passengers during that initial 2-week trial period.

