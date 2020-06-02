Kuwait records 887 new coronavirus cases, six new deaths

Kuwait has recorded 887 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 14,142, the Ministry of Health reported Tuesday. The country continues to report a steady increase of cases daily; yesterday, there were 719 new cases.

The ministry also reported 1,382 new recoveries and announced they had conducted a total of 300,351 COVID-19 tests, including 3,325 in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 314 are Kuwaiti citizens, and the rest were found in Indian, Egyptian, and Bangladeshi nationals.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 887 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 1382 حالة شفاء، و 6 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 28,649 حالة pic.twitter.com/nsbqOJNHG7 — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) June 2, 2020

There have been 28,649 reported cases of coronavirus in Kuwait so far, and the total number of virus-related deaths is 226.

The ministry has conducted a total of 297,026 swab tests so far, 3,664 of which were done in the past 24 hours, al-Sanad said.

The government last week announced that it would not be extending the 24-hour curfew beyond May 30.

A partial 12-hour curfew from the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. began today, and is the first phase of a plan designed for the gradual return to “normalcy.”

Al Arabiya English's Tamara Abueish contributed to this report.

Last Update: 10:28 KSA 13:28 - GMT 10:28