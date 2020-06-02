Oman reports 576 new coronavirus cases, death toll stands at 59

Oman confirmed 576 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate to 12,799, including 59 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry confirmed that 209 infections were among Omanis and 367 among the expatriate community.

It also reported that the number of recoveries rose to 2,812.

The ministry, in its statement, urged everyone to adhere strictly to social and physical distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health.

