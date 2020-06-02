CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Oman reports 576 new coronavirus cases, death toll stands at 59

People walk on a street in the Omani capital, Muscat. (File photo: AFP)
Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 02 June 2020
Text size A A A

Oman confirmed 576 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate to 12,799, including 59 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry confirmed that 209 infections were among Omanis and 367 among the expatriate community.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

It also reported that the number of recoveries rose to 2,812.

The ministry, in its statement, urged everyone to adhere strictly to social and physical distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Oman urges firms to ask expat workers to ‘leave permanently’

Coronavirus: Oman to reopen commercial activities including repair shops, exchanges

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 02 June 2020 KSA 20:17 - GMT 17:17

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top