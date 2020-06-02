Russia’s coronavirus economic stimulus to cost $72.7 billion, PM says

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that Russia's economic stimulus plan to help the economy recover after the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown would cost Russia around 5 trillion roubles ($72.75 billion) over the next two years.

Speaking to President Vladimir Putin at a televised government meeting, Mishustin also said the plan would require changes to be made to a spending plan that was announced by Putin before the crisis.

Last Update: 12:02 KSA 15:02 - GMT 12:02