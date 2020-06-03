Coronavirus: Bahrain reports one Covid-19 death, 263 new cases

Bahrain announced one coronavirus death and 263 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced.

The person who died was a 37-year-old male expatriate, a registered active case of coronavirus suffering from chronic, underlying health problems.

The ministry added that the new recorded coronavirus cases were detected among 197 expatriate workers and 61 had been in contact with previously infected patients, while five cases were travel-related.

It said that the recoveries topped 7,410 with three registered in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 48 coronavirus patients receiving treatment, of which 10 were in a critical condition.

The ministry said there were 5,134 stable cases out of a total of 5,144 active infections.

