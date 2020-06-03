Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 53.6 pct recovery rate, as total cases near 30,000

Kuwait announced a 53.6 percent coronavirus recovery rate as the ministry recorded 15,750 total recoveries so far, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

An additional 710 new infection cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 29,359, according to the ministry.z



Of the new cases, majority are Kuwaiti nationals, while the rest are India, Bangladesh, Egypt nationals, as well as of other nationalities.



As the Kingdom’s cases near 30,000, the spokesman confirmed that this marks the second day in which the ministry reported more recoveries than active cases.



Meanwhile, four people who had previously tested positive for the virus died due to complications, raising the death toll to 230.



As of June 3, Kuwait has 13,379 active cases and 191 individuals in the intensive care unit, according to the spokesman.

Last Update: Wednesday, 03 June 2020 KSA 13:38 - GMT 10:38