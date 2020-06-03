Coronavirus: Oman reports 738 new cases, raising total to 13,538

Oman has recorded 738 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 13,538, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 324 are Omani nationals and 414 are non-Omanis, according to the ministry statement.



Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 2,845 and the death toll is now 67.

The ministry continued to urge people to adhere to precautionary measures in order to slow the spread of the virus.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families and our community from the spread of the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Sultanate of Oman announced its first two cases of COVID-19 on February 24, two Omani women who had caught the virus in Iran. The country had only confirmed 192 cases by the end of March.



Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai to allow malls, private businesses to operate at full capacity



Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,869 new cases in ‘worrisome’ rise says doctor



Coronavirus: Emirates says too early to decide on airline’s size to serve travelers

Last Update: Wednesday, 03 June 2020 KSA 12:36 - GMT 09:36