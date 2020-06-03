Coronavirus: Qatar records 1,901 new cases, two deaths

Qatar announced two new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,901 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the Gulf state to 24,573, according to the ministry of health.

The ministry added that it registered 1,506 recoveries from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 37,542.

Qatar’s death toll stands at 45 fatalities as of June 3.

Over the last 24 hours, the ministry said 15 new infected patients were admitted to intensive care units (ICU), bringing the total number of cases currently in intensive care to 237.

On Tuesday, Greece suspended flights to and from Qatar after 12 individuals on a plane from Doha tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The individuals were on a flight carrying 91 people from Doha to Athens that landed on Monday. Tests were carried out for the novel coronavirus and the passengers were taken to a quarantine hotel, authorities said.

