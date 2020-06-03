Coronavirus: Spain seeks to open up to some foreign tourism from June 22

Spain is working on starting to gradually open up to tourists from countries considered more secure in the fight against COVID-19 from June 22, a tourism ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Madrid has previously set July 1st as the date to reopen its borders to tourism, which accounts for some 12 percent of the country’s economy, after a months-long shutdown due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus which causes COVID-19.

Separately, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya tweeted that Germany would lift a recommendation to its nationals to avoid travelling to Spain as soon as Spain lifts restrictions on travel from abroad.

Last Update: Wednesday, 03 June 2020 KSA 14:41 - GMT 11:41