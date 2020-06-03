Coronavirus: UAE announces opening of airports for limited flights, including transit

UAE announced on Wednesday that airports around the country would be allowed to operate limited flights which would include only transit, repatriation of expats or return of residents or citizens.

The announcement was made during Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing by Dr. Saif al-Dhaheri, spokesman for National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management.

“The decision to suspend passenger flights to and from the country is still in effect,” al-Dhaheri said.

He added that limited flights will be temporarily permitted for the purpose of “evacuating residents and visitors who wish to leave the UAE and return to their country.”

The airlines allowed to operate these flights are Emirates, Etihad, fly dubai and Air Arabia, and they are expected to announce flights and timings on Thursday, June 4.

In reaction to the announcement, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates’ chairman and CEO welcomed the news, saying in a tweet : “We welcome the UAE authorities’ decision to re-open UAE airports for all connecting travellers. @Emirates and flydubai will shortly announce the resumption of passenger flights to more cities with connections to, and through, Dubai. @DXB”

We welcome the UAE authorities' decision to re-open UAE airports for all connecting travellers. @Emirates and flydubai will shortly announce the resumption of passenger flights to more cities with connections to, and through, Dubai. @DXB pic.twitter.com/3ZSnagAo29 — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) June 3, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates announced one coronavirus-related death and 571 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the Gulf state to 36,359, according to the ministry of health.

