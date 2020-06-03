Coronavirus: UAE records 571 new cases, one virus-related death

The United Arab Emirates announced one coronavirus-related death and 571 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the Gulf state to 36,359, according to the ministry of health.

It added that 16,936 confirmed cases among different nationalities out of the total number of infections, are still undergoing treatments.

The ministry also said it registered 427 recoveries, raising the total to 19,153 so far.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dubai announced that it was developing an innovative digital dashboard to monitor and predict the spread of COVID-19 in the emirate, the Dubai Media Office announced on Wednesday.

The emirate’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre (CCC) has collaborated with Smart Dubai to develop the innovative digital dashboard which is based on accurate and consistently updated real-time data to help facilitate effective containment measures.

The UAE recently began easing restrictions but the ministry continues to urge people to adhere to precautionary measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks in order to slow the spread of the virus.

