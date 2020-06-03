Coronavirus: US government bans ‘White Eagle’ shop for fake COVID-19 treatments

The United States government has banned a Texas resident known as “White Eagle” from selling fake treatments for COVID-19 and other medical conditions, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced in a statement Wednesday.



Marc Travalino, owner of White Eagle Native Herbs, was selling herbal products online that he falsely claimed ‘are proven to work and destroy’ coronavirus, according to the DOJ statement.



“White Eagle” had reportedly guaranteed an undercover agent that his “hospitalized grandmother would not die from COVID-19 if she was given the medicine,” the statement said. He then sold the agent the treatment early in May.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reportedly sent Travalino a warning letter “to cease and desist sales of unapproved and unproven products related to COVID-19 cures and treatments.”

However, one week later, he proceeded to sell more treatments to another undercover agent.

On Monday, Federal authorities served a temporary restraining order upon the Texas resident, shutting down his business and website while the investigation continues, according to the DOJ. However, Al Arabiya English found that the White Eagle Native Herbs website was still live and selling products as of June 3.



The website listed products labelled “Super Colon Kleen,” “Hormone formula,” and “Yahweh (All plagues, viruses, all types of cancers)” – the latter a reference to the Hebrew name for God used in the Bible. Prices ranged from $25 to $1,500.



The product list also offered “spiritual energy clearings” for $1,500, in which “Medicine Man White Eagle will perform on site in Fort Davis, Texas a spiritual clearing using stones, mineral elements, feathers, energy & angels of the angelic realm to remove disease, negative energy, and/or exorcisms of demonic entities.”



Photographs reportedly showing White Eagle’s “Rock Shop” in person showed numerous Confederate flags. The flag is seen as a divisive symbol by many Americans, to whom is signifies the racism of the Confederacy.



The DOJ’s statement confirmed the latest information available on COVID-19, that there are no drugs or treatments that have been proven to cure or prevent the virus.

