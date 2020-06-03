Johnson to take ‘direct control’ of UK’s coronavirus approach in shake-up: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is aiming to take “direct control” of the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak in a Downing Street shake-up, the Telegraph reported late on Tuesday.
The move will see two centrally run committees, covering strategy and operational delivery, shaping the British government’s approach to the outbreak, the newspaper added.
The committees will substitute four ministerial implementation groups, which were formed at the start of the coronavirus crisis and covered health, foreign affairs, economy and business and public services, the Telegraph reported.
Johnson will chair the strategy committee while Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove will chair the new operations committee, according to the report.