Trump continues to receive regular coronavirus testing, to date all results negative

President Donald Trump has completed a course of hydroxychloroquine, and remains healthy and free of the new coronavirus, the president’s physician said in a memo on Wednesday.

“Based on my history, examination and consultations, the data indicates the president remains healthy,” the president’s physician, Sean Conley, said in the memo on the president’s most recent physical.

He confirmed the president had taken a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine in May.

Use of the drug to protect against the new coronavirus is controversial.

The physician also said the president regularly took a coronavirus test and consistently tested negative.

Last Update: Wednesday, 03 June 2020 KSA 22:33 - GMT 19:33