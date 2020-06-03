Zoom doubles full-year revenue forecast on remote-work boost following coronavirus

Zoom Video Communications Inc nearly doubled its expectations for annual sales on Tuesday, riding on a surge in usage of its video conferencing platform due to coronavirus-driven lockdown measures globally.

Zoom, which has transformed from a business-oriented teleconferencing tool to global video hangout during the pandemic, had come under fire over privacy and security issues, forcing it to roll out major upgrades on the platform.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

However, the latest quarterly report shows the issue had little impact on its numbers. The company said it now has about 265,400 customers with more than 10 employees, a near four-fold increase from a year earlier.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



Zoom also reported first-quarter revenue of $328.2 million, beating analysts’ estimates of $202.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.



The company raised its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion from $905.0 million to $915.0 million estimated previously. Analysts on average expected revenue of $935.2 million.

Last Update: Wednesday, 03 June 2020 KSA 04:15 - GMT 01:15