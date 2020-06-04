Bahrain detects 414 new coronavirus cases, mostly among foreign workers

Bahrain has detected 414 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, mostly in foreign workers and some from recent arrivals to the island kingdom, according to health officials.
Health officials said that 258 foreign workers were detected with the virus in the past 24 hours, 136 others were infected from local contacts while 20 cases were detected in recent arrivals from abroad.
The Ministry of Health also confirmed 318 patients recovered from coronavirus in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 7,728 so far.
Bahrain’s death toll due to COVID-19 currently stands at 21 as of Thursday.
Out of the 5,480 active cases, 5,471 are currently in stable condition while nine patients are currently under critical care.
The kingdom’s National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus has emphasized the importance of following the newly expanded face mask protocols recently announced by authorities, including the mandatory use in public, and when around elderly individuals or individuals with underlying health problems living in the same household.
Individuals driving a car, or practicing strenuous exercises such as running or swimming are exempted from wearing a face mask during those activities, according to authorities.
