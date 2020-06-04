Coronavirus: 50 percent of UAE’s public sector employees to return to work on June 7

Fifty percent of public sector employees in the United Arab Emirates will be allowed to return to work starting from June 7 but will be expected to adhere to preventative measures against the coronavirus, the government announced on Wednesday.

The decision comes a week after the government allowed 30 percent of its staff to return to their offices, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“The moves falls within the efforts to restore normalcy of government work and the gradual return of employees and services,” WAM cited the government as saying.

The government issued a list of people who will be exempt from returning to their offices, and who will have to continue to work remotely.

The list includes pregnant women, people of determination, people with compromised immunity and chronic illness such as asthma and diabetes, according to WAM.

Elderly employees and women who have to look after children under the grade 9 level or children with disabilities are also exempt from returning to the offices.

Those who live with people who have compromised immune systems will also be allowed to work remotely, WAM reported.

While 50 percent of employees will be returning to their offices, they will be expected to follow social distancing measures and adhere to all precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

