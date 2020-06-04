Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates announces flights to 29 cities from June 15

Dubai’s Emirates airline has announced 19 additional flights for passengers to destinations around the world, in addition to 10 destinations previously announced, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease, the airline said in a statement.

The announced adds the following cities to be available for booking from June 15: Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane.

From June 8, Emirates is also offering flights from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad for travelers from Pakistan looking to connect onwards to other Emirates destinations, the airline said in a statement.

Previously announced cities included London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila, with flights starting from June 11.

“Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a convenient connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country,” the statement read.

The announcement follows news on Wednesday that the UAE would allow a limited reopening of flights through its airports which will allow for transiting passengers, and for residents and nationals to return to the UAE.

The announcement was made during Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing by Dr. Saif al-Dhaheri, spokesman for National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management.

“The decision to suspend passenger flights to and from the country is still in effect,” al-Dhaheri said.

He added that limited flights will be temporarily permitted for the purpose of “evacuating residents and visitors who wish to leave the UAE and return to their country.”

The airlines allowed to operate these flights are Emirates, Etihad, fly dubai and Air Arabia, and they are expected to announce flights and timings on Thursday, June 4.

Flights out of the UAE were suspended on March 23 as officials moved to contain the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. Etihad, Emirates and other Gulf airlines have been offering flights out of the UAE for those looking to return, but incoming flights are limited.

It is currently unclear when all government restrictions on passengers will lift. The UAE has temporarily banned visas on arrival for all nationalities and banned its citizens from traveling outside the country.

