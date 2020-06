Iran announced 3,574 new coronavirus infections Thursday, its highest daily count since the outbreak began in February.

It was the fourth straight day that the daily caseload had topped 3,000. The previous high was 3,186, recorded on March 30, at the height of the initial outbreak.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that 59 people had died of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours.

Last Update: Thursday, 04 June 2020 KSA 13:36 - GMT 10:36