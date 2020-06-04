Coronavirus: Qatar detects 1,581 new infections, total now 24,228

Qatar detected 1,581 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, which brings the total of active cases in the country on Thursday to 24,228, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The new cases were recorded after 4,649 people were tested in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of people tested in Qatar so far to 241,086, the ministry said.

A total of 210 acute hospital admissions have been made on Thursday, raising the total number of people currently under acute hospital care to 1,646.

Meanwhile, 14 people have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the last 24 hours. In total, there are 239 people in the ICU.

Currently, the coronavirus death toll in Qatar is 45.

Greece on Tuesday halted all flights to and from Qatar after 12 people on a plane from Doha tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The individuals were on a flight carrying 91 people from Doha to Athens that landed on Monday. Tests were carried out for the novel coronavirus and the passengers were taken to a quarantine hotel, authorities said.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Greece suspends Qatar flights after 12 travelers test positive

Coronavirus: UAE announces opening of airports for limited flights, including transit

Last Update: Thursday, 04 June 2020 KSA 15:11 - GMT 12:11