Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia donates $500 mln to fund COVID-19 vaccine research

Saudi Arabia donates $150 million to support the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GIVA), and $500 million to help international efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud announced on Thursday.

“Maintaining human life and protecting their health is an [important] task that deserves all of our contribution, sacrifice, and support in order to achieve a better future of justice, stability, and prosperity for our world and for future generations,” the foreign minister said during a virtual meeting with members of GIVA.

He also noted Saudi Arabia’s efforts to coordinate globally to curb the coronavirus outbreak by hosting a summit with countries around the world to discuss the issue.

The minister also reiterated King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s statements in the G20 virtual summit and said that preserving human health is “at the forefront of the concerns of the Kingdom’s government” and has been made a priority.

Saudi Arabia had in April pledged $500 million to international organizations to support the global efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Update: Thursday, 04 June 2020 KSA 16:45 - GMT 13:45