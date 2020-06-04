Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 32 new deaths, 1,975 new infections

Saudi Arabia reported 32 new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,975 new cases of the novel virus, which raises the death toll in the Kingdom to 611 and the total number of confirmed cases to 93,157, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Most of the new cases were reported in the capital Riyadh, where 675 new infections were detected. The second highest number of daily cases was in Mecca, where the ministry recorded 286 new infections.

The other cases were confirmed in cities and provinces across the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, 806 people recovered from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, which raises the total number of recoveries to 68,965.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1975) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (32) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (806) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (68,965) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/fj9maE3nHX — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 4, 2020

Saudi Arabia has begun lifting restrictions and has so far allowed movement within the country and travel between its provinces.

Wholesale shops, retail stores and malls have also been allowed to reopen, as long as they follow precautionary measures.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia repatriates 12,798 expats through Awdah initiative

Coronavirus: Exclusive Saudi Arabian university fellowship adapts to online training

The Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Rabiah this week urged all citizens and residents to wear a mask to help prevent the virus from spreading.

“The transmission of #COVID19 will be significantly reduced If everyone commits to wearing a mask when leaving their homes. We urge you to comply with healthy precautionary measures, and ask that you remind those who do not adhere,” he said.

Last Update: Thursday, 04 June 2020 KSA 16:28 - GMT 13:28