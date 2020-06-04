Coronavirus: UAE announces 3 deaths, 659 new cases after conducting 54,000 tests

The United Arab Emirates confirmed three new deaths as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Thursday, according to health officials, adding that 659 new cases were detected after 54,000 medical tests were conducted.

Health officials also confirmed 419 have fully recovered, raising the country’s total recoveries to 19, 572.

With the additional 659 cases announced on Thursday, the UAE’s total tally of infections rises to 37,018 and death toll to 273 so far.

The Ministry of Health conducts more than 54,000 medical test, as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 659 new cases of the #Coronavirus, and announces 419 recoveries and 3 death cases due to complications.

The UAE announced on Wednesday that the UAE will allow a limited reopening of flights through its airports which will allow for transiting passengers, and for residents and nationals to return to the UAE.

Dubai’s Emirates airline announced 19 additional flights for passengers to destinations around the world, in addition to 10 destinations previously announced, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease, the airline said in a statement.

In Abu Dhabi, Etihad will begin limited flights connecting 20 destinations via the state carrier Etihad Airways starting from June 10 as the United Arab Emirates slowly eases coronavirus restrictions placed several months ago.

Last Update: Thursday, 04 June 2020 KSA 20:47 - GMT 17:47