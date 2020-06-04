India’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 6,000, cases on the rise

India’s COVID-19 fatalities have passed 6,000 after registering 260 deaths in the last 24 hours.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The country registered 9,304 new cases in yet another record single-day spike in infections, raising its totals to 216,919 cases with 6,075 deaths, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said it was ramping up the testing across the country and has performed 4 million. It said the daily capacity was almost 140,000 tests done through 480 government and 208 private laboratories.

Read more:

Coronavirus: 50 pct of India’s population could have virus by December, says expert

Coronavirus: India’s Consulate in Dubai warns against repatriation flights scams

India’s infections have spiked in recent weeks, mostly in its cities. The coastal state of Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected, with 74,860 cases and 2,587 deaths.

The state capital is densely crowded Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

India is the seventh worst-hit nation by the pandemic.

Last Update: Thursday, 04 June 2020 KSA 12:36 - GMT 09:36