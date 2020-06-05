Coronavirus: Over 85,000 Saudi Arabian citizens want to return to the Kingdom

More than 85,000 Saudi Arabian citizens residing in 122 countries around the world have requested to be repatriated back to the Kingdom, after the coronavirus outbreak forced airports globally to halt flights, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“As of June 4, the “Awdah” service at the ministry’s online portal has received more than 85,000 requests for return from citizens residing in 122 countries around the world,” Ahmed al-Tuwayan, the Director General of the foreign ministry’s Communications and New Media Center, told Saudi state TV.

Awdah, which means return in Arabic, is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at helping repatriate Saudi Arabian citizens abroad and non-Saudi residents in the Kingdom to their country of origin despite the suspension of flights around the world.

All citizens who register their name on the portal will be brought back to Saudi Arabia, al-Tuwayan added.

The Kingdom’s embassies will be cooperating with the foreign ministry to help all citizens who wish to return, he said.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it repatriated 12,798 expatriates who wished to return to their home countries as part of its Awdah initiative.

A total of 178,452 non-Saudi residents have registered to be a part of the Awdah initiative from the period between April 22 to June 3, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

