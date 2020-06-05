Coronavirus: UAE announces 1 death, 624 new cases after conducting 44,000 tests

The United Arab Emirates confirmed one new death as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Friday, according to health officials, adding that 624 new cases were detected after 44,000 medical tests were conducted.
Health officials also confirmed 765 have fully recovered, raising the country’s total recoveries to 20337 so far.
With the additional 624 cases announced in the past 24 hours, the UAE’s total tally of infections rises to 37,642 and death toll to 274.
The latest updated figures come as the UAE’s Attorney General’s office released the photos of violators the country’s COVID-19 coronavirus precautionary measures, including identifying them by their abbreviated names and fines imposed.
A poster released by the Attorney General’s office included the photos of 13 violators listing their abbreviated names, their nationalities, and the fines imposed on them depending on which violating they committed.
The country’s airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have recently opened operations for transit flights as well, with Dubai’s Emirates airline announcing 19 additional flights for passengers to destinations around the world, in addition to 10 destinations previously announced, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease.
In Abu Dhabi, Etihad will begin limited flights connecting 20 destinations via the state carrier Etihad Airways starting from June 10 as the United Arab Emirates slowly eases coronavirus restrictions placed several months ago.
Friday, 05 June 2020