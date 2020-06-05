Coronavirus: UAE donates 6.6 tonnes of PPE material to UK

The UAE has donated 6.6 tonnes of material to the UK to help the country produce millions of items of personal protective equipment, UAE state news agency WAM reported Friday.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, there have been shortages of equipment for medical staff across the globe.

The UAE shipped melt blown fabric, an essential component of surgical face masks to the UK, and the shipment arrived at Heathrow Airport Friday morning, WAM reported.

“We are delighted to be able to assist Britain, one of our closest friends and allies. The UAE is committed to helping fight COVID-19 wherever it can and has donated aid to 63 countries around the world,” UAE

Ambassador to the UK, Mansoor Abulhoul, said to WAM.

So far, the UAE has sent more than 716 tonnes to more than 60 countries and has assisted more than 716,000 medical professionals around the world.

The UAE also sent 60 tonnes of personal protective equipment and medical equipment to the UK on May 1.

In the UK, more than 280,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, and 39,904 have died.

Last Update: Friday, 05 June 2020 KSA 15:33 - GMT 12:33