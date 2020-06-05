Coronavirus: UAE identifies, publishes photos of COVID-19 violators

The Attorney General’s office of the United Arab Emirates has released the photos of violators the country’s COVID-19 coronavirus precautionary measures, including identifying them by their abbreviated names and fines imposed.

A poster released by the Attorney General’s office included the photos of 13 violators listing their abbreviated names, their nationalities, and the fines imposed on them depending on which violating they committed.

“The Spokesperson of Emergency and Crisis Prosecution has announced that as part of the country's efforts to combat COVID-19, contain its spread, and ensure the adherence of UAE citizens and residents to instructions issued by the competent authorities, a number of people from different nationalities have been caught in violation of official guidelines,” a statement released on state news agency WAM read.

Earlier last month, the UAE released a list of stricter fines for those who violate coronavirus rules and restrictions. In case of repeated violations or non-compliance with the quarantine instructions for a second time, the offenders will be referred to the Public Prosecution.

A policeman stops vehicles at a security checkpoint to examine passengers for exit permits, as people are only allowed essential travel due to a lockdown imposed by the UAE government as a measure during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai on April 9, 2020. (AFP)

The violations committed included failure to comply with quarantine facilities' measures, leaving the home during curfew hours, not adhering to quarantine instructions, and violating compulsory hospitalization, violating prohibitions and restrictions on assemblies and gatherings in public places, farms, and estates, and non-compliance with quarantine instructions in private establishments.

Authorities said legal action has been taken and charges filed against the violators, adding that fines for these violations range from AED 3,000 ($816) to 50,000 ($13,612), depending on the nature of the violation.

In April, authorities said 129 individuals were referred to the General Attorney’s office for violating coronavirus quarantine rules and not committing to the time period specified.

The United Arab Emirates imposed several new fines for people who do not abide by quarantine rules last month, the latest effort in the country to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

