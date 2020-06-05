Coronavirus cases in Kuwait surpass 30,000 after 723 infections detected

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kuwait surpassed 30,000 after 723 infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 30,644.

All the new cases are either of people who had come into contact with previously infected individuals or are currently under epidemic investigation, the health ministry said.

Out of the 723 new infections, 262 are Kuwaiti, 139 are Indian, 101 are Bangladeshis, 94 are Egyptians, and the rest are of people of different nationalities.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 723 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 1,054 حالة شفاء، و 8 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 30,644 حالة pic.twitter.com/MhTxWD9Gij — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) June 5, 2020

The spokesman for the health ministry on Thursday said that the daily reported cases in Kuwait are beginning to slowly decline, and the rate of recovery has increased.

A total of 1,054 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country is now 18,277.

Meanwhile, eight people died as a result of being infected with COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll in the country to 244.

Kuwait has been ramping up its efforts to test, and has conducted a total of 308,900 swab tests so far.

Friday, 05 June 2020