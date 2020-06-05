Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia top 95,000 as death toll rises to 642

Saudi Arabia reported 2,591 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 31 virus-related deaths, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 95,748 and the COVID-19 death toll to 642, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
The highest number of cases was recorded in the capital Riyadh, where 719 infections were detected.
An official from the Ministry of Interior earlier on Friday said that the health ministry would be monitoring the number of reported cases in the city in the upcoming days to determine whether strict measures need to be reimposed in the area.
Also read: Coronavirus: Over 85,000 Saudi Arabian citizens want to return to the Kingdom
The city of Jeddah recorded the second highest number of cases, and due to the spike in coronavirus infections the interior ministry reimposed several preventative measures.
This includes enforcing a curfew from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. and suspending all prayers at mosques starting from June 6 until June 20.
Meanwhile, a total of 1,651 people have recovered from the virus in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 70,616.
Currently, only 1,412 cases are critical in the Kingdom, according to the health ministry.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reimposes restrictions, curfew in Jeddah
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends prayers in Jeddah mosques
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 05 June 2020 KSA 16:42 - GMT 13:42