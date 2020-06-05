Hydroxychloroquine has ‘no benefit’ for coronavirus patients: Major UK trial

A major British trial of hydroxychloroquine has found it has “no benefit” for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, researchers said Friday, announcing they had halted tests of the drug.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
“We have concluded that there is no beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalized with COVID-19,” said a statement from the chief investigators in the randomized clinical trial, which is run by the University of Oxford and is testing a number of potential treatments for the new coronavirus.
They added they would stop recruiting patients to the hydroxychloroquine part of the trial “with immediate effect.”
Read more:
Coronavirus: Authors retract hydroxychloroquine study that raised safety fears
Hydroxychloroquine not very effective in treating coronavirus patients, says study
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 05 June 2020 KSA 17:17 - GMT 14:17