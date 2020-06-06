Apple to reopen Dubai, Abu Dhabi stores June 8 following coronavirus closures

Apple is set to reopen its three stores across the United Arab Emirates on Monday, June 8, after more than two months of closure due to coronavirus restrictions, according to an official spokesperson.

"We're excited to begin welcoming visitors back to some of our UAE stores this Monday. We've missed our customers and look forward to offering our support," the local Khaleej Times newspaper cited an Apple spokesperson as saying.

Apple maintains three branches of its store in the UAE, at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Apple shuttered stores worldwide as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread but has slowly opened them based on local health data.

The tech company said face coverings will be required for all of its teams and customers and will provide face masks to customers who do not bring their own. Temperature checks will be conducted at the door as well as continuous deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“The response to COVID‑19 is still ongoing, and we recognize that the road back will have its twists and turns. But whatever challenges lie ahead, COVID‑19 has only reinforced our faith in people — in our teams, in our customers, in our communities,” Apple’s Senior VP of Retail Deirdre O'Brien said in a statement last month.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE names and shames 18 COVID-19 violators

UAE fully prepared to face coronavirus: Official

UAE’s coronavirus tracing app – Is it compulsory and other questions answered

Last Update: Saturday, 06 June 2020 KSA 20:52 - GMT 17:52