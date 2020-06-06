Coronavirus: Bahrain announces 389 new COVID-19 cases, similar to recent rise

Bahrain announced 389 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, in line with its recent daily increases of around 300-450 new cases per day.

The small Gulf country currently has 5,181 active cases, of which 5,168 are stable.

The Bahraini Ministry of Health added that an additional 435 people had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,020.

Bahraini authorities have reported that most of the new coronavirus cases are amongst migrant laborers.

On Thursday, health officials reported that 258 of the 414 new cases were foreign workers.

MOH: There are currently 80 #COVID19 cases receiving treatment, of which 13 are in a critical condition. 5,168 cases are stable out of a total of 5,181 active cases #TeamBahrain #Be_Responsible — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) June 6, 2020

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Resumption in Friday Prayers delayed

Bahrain confirmed it will delay a resumption of Friday prayers after the island Kingdom saw a rise in new coronavirus infections during the past week after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to the country’s national taskforce against COVID-19.

The country was set to witness a return of Friday group prayers in mosques starting from June 5 under strict coronavirus precautionary measures.

The Kingdom’s National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus said the decision to delay was due to an increase in coronavirus infections caused by a failure by people in adhering to the precautionary measures.

In late March, Bahrain, along with the rest of the Gulf countries, had suspended group prayers and Friday prayers in mosques as part of the efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Bahrain on Thursday detected 414 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, mostly in foreign workers and some from recent arrivals to the island kingdom, according to health officials.

Last Update: Saturday, 06 June 2020 KSA 15:04 - GMT 12:04