Coronavirus: Four repatriation flights arrive in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, Jeddah

Four repatriation flights bringing back Saudi Arabian citizens stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic arrived on Thursday in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Citizens who were stuck in Washington and Houston after the COVID-19 pandemic forced airports around the world to halt their flights returned to the Kingdom on two flights, arriving at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, SPA said.

Two other flights landed in Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport on Thursday, carrying Saudi Arabians from New York City and Lebanon’s capital city Beirut.

All passengers will be quarantined for a 14-day period to ensure they have not been infected with the coronavirus, according to SPA.

More than 85,000 Saudi Arabian citizens residing in 122 countries around the world have requested to be repatriated back to the Kingdom, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

“As of June 4, the “Awdah” service at the ministry’s online portal has received more than 85,000 requests for return from citizens residing in 122 countries around the world,” Ahmed al-Tuwayan, the Director General of the foreign ministry’s Communications and New Media Center, told Saudi state TV.

Awdah, which means return in Arabic, is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at helping repatriate Saudi Arabian citizens abroad and non-Saudi residents in the Kingdom to their country of origin despite the suspension of flights around the world.

