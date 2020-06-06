Coronavirus: India records biggest one-day surge in cases, surpasses Italy’s toll

India surpassed Italy as the sixth worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic after another biggest single-day spike in confirmed infections.
For more coronavirus new, visit our dedicated page.
The Health Ministry reported 9,887 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 236,657.
Most of the new cases are in rural areas following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who left cities and towns after the lockdown in late March.
The lockdown is now largely being enforced in high-risk areas while authorities have partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen. Shopping malls and religious places are due to open on Monday with restrictions to avoid large gatherings.
Read more:
Coronavirus: 50 pct of India’s population could have virus by December, says expert
Coronavirus: India’s Consulate in Dubai warns against repatriation flights scams
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 06 June 2020 KSA 10:12 - GMT 07:12