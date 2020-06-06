Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 487 new cases including 81 Egyptians, 10 new deaths

Kuwait reported 487 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total in the country to 31,131.

The Ministry of Health also reported 10 new deaths, raising the death toll to 254.

Of the 487 new cases, 195 were Kuwaitis, 81 were Egyptians, 67 Indians, and 47 Bangladeshis.

The Ministry announced that a further 1,005 people had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,282, with 11,595 cases currently active.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 487 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 1,005 حالة شفاء، و 10 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 31,131 حالة pic.twitter.com/KLNRWfErrP — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) June 6, 2020

Lower rise than yesterday

The increase of 487 on Saturday was significantly lower than the 723 new infections reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday, when the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kuwait surpassed 30,000.

On Wednesday, Kuwait said it had a 53.6 percent recovery rate for coronavirus patients.

Nearby Bahrain announced 389 new coronavirus cases on the same day, while Oman announced 930.

The figures come as some governments ease restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus, while others maintain them.

Within the UAE, Dubai has moved to reopen restaurants, while next-door Abu Dhabi has sealed its borders.

Last Update: Saturday, 06 June 2020 KSA 14:57 - GMT 11:57