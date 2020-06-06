Coronavirus: Russia continues to suffer with 8,855 new cases, 197 deaths in 24 hours

Russia reported 8,855 new cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections up to 458,689.
Officials said 197 people had died in the last 24 hours. This new increase raises the official nationwide death toll to 5,725.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had initially presented the country as having avoided the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the number of cases and deaths in Russia has exploded in recent weeks.
Russia now has the third highest number of total coronavirus cases behind the US (almost 1.9 million) and Brazil (around 615,000).
