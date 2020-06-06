CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE announces 1 death, 626 new cases after conducting 52,000 tests

Cars line up as people wait to enter a drive thru testing centre for the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi on April 2, 2020. (AFP)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Saturday 06 June 2020
The United Arab Emirates confirmed one new death as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Saturday, according to health officials, adding that 626 new cases were detected after 52,000 medical tests were conducted.

Health officials also confirmed 765 have fully recovered, raising the country’s total recoveries to 21,061 so far.

With the additional 624 cases announced in the past 24 hours, the UAE’s total tally of infections rises to 38,268, and death toll to 275.

The number of patients currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in the UAE currently stands at 16,932.

“The UAE government continues to make efforts to protect all citizens and residents, and to adopt a series of decisions to alleviate the various pivotal sectors. We have taken a proactive approach in the country to tackle the emerging coronavirus and expand the scope of tests nationwide, and we have exceeded 2.5 million tests,” said Dr. Amna al-Dahhak, official Spokesperson for the UAE government, Assistant Undersecretary for the Welfare and Activities Sector at the Ministry of Education.

The latest updated figures come as the UAE’s Attorney General’s office named and shamed violators the country’s COVID-19 coronavirus precautionary measures, including identifying them by their photos, abbreviated names, and fines imposed.

Last Update: Saturday, 06 June 2020 KSA 22:19 - GMT 19:19

