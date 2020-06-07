CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: 1,920,904 cases in United States, according to latest CDC tally

A man looks at the contents of a face mask vending machine during the coronavirus pandemic in New York City. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters Sunday 07 June 2020
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,920,904 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 29,214 cases from its previous count, and said COVID-19 deaths in the United States had risen by 709 to 109,901.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT on June 6. Its previous tally was released on Friday.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 22:55 - GMT 19:55

