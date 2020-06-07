Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi gives $270 fines for dumping face masks, gloves on streets

Abu Dhabi police said on Sunday that dumping used face masks or gloves on public streets would incur a fine of 1,000 dirhams ($272) and six traffic points.

Face masks are currently mandatory in the UAE as a safeguard against the spread of coronavirus. Many establishments also require customers to wear latex or plastic gloves.

In a statement carried by the official Emirates News Agency (WAM), Abu Dhabi Police noted that dumping masks and gloves had “hazardous health and environmental risks” for “the community as a whole.”

Have you broken #coronavirus lockdown rules in the #UAE? The Attorney General’s office has released photos of people who violated the country’s #COVID_19 coronavirus precautionary measures. See them here.https://t.co/DCaWpQ0Dvv — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 6, 2020

Coronavirus in the UAE

The UAE reported 624 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total in the country to 38,268, with a death toll of 275.

While Dubai has moved to ease out of lockdown with restaurants and bars reopening, Abu Dhabi has sealed its borders from the other six emirates in the UAE.

“The UAE government continues to make efforts to protect all citizens and residents, and to adopt a series of decisions to alleviate the various pivotal sectors. We have taken a proactive approach in the country to tackle the emerging coronavirus and expand the scope of tests nationwide, and we have exceeded 2.5 million tests,” said Dr. Amna al-Dahhak, official Spokesperson for the UAE government, Assistant Undersecretary for the Welfare and Activities Sector at the Ministry of Education, on Saturday.

Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 08:56 - GMT 05:56